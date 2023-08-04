Jose Siri -- with an on-base percentage of .200 in his past 10 games, 59 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Detroit Tigers, with Reese Olson on the mound, on August 4 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Yankees.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri is batting .216 with eight doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 15 walks.

Siri has had a hit in 42 of 71 games this year (59.2%), including multiple hits 10 times (14.1%).

In 26.8% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 7.6% of his trips to the plate.

Siri has driven in a run in 28 games this year (39.4%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (15.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 46.5% of his games this year (33 of 71), he has scored, and in seven of those games (9.9%) he has scored more than once.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 33 .242 AVG .190 .296 OBP .219 .492 SLG .512 12 XBH 17 9 HR 11 22 RBI 20 44/10 K/BB 51/5 4 SB 3

Tigers Pitching Rankings