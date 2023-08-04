The Tampa Bay Rays and Isaac Paredes, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, battle Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Yankees.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes leads Tampa Bay with 80 hits, batting .256 this season with 37 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 74th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 25th and he is 12th in slugging.

Paredes has gotten a hit in 52 of 95 games this year (54.7%), including 22 multi-hit games (23.2%).

In 18.9% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 38.9% of his games this year, Paredes has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 38.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (12.6%).

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 48 .248 AVG .264 .347 OBP .378 .503 SLG .515 16 XBH 21 11 HR 10 36 RBI 27 29/18 K/BB 38/22 1 SB 0

