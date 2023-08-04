Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Tigers - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Isaac Paredes, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, battle Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Yankees.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes leads Tampa Bay with 80 hits, batting .256 this season with 37 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 74th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 25th and he is 12th in slugging.
- Paredes has gotten a hit in 52 of 95 games this year (54.7%), including 22 multi-hit games (23.2%).
- In 18.9% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 38.9% of his games this year, Paredes has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 38.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (12.6%).
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|48
|.248
|AVG
|.264
|.347
|OBP
|.378
|.503
|SLG
|.515
|16
|XBH
|21
|11
|HR
|10
|36
|RBI
|27
|29/18
|K/BB
|38/22
|1
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 128 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Olson (1-4 with a 4.71 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his ninth of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Friday against the Miami Marlins, the right-hander went six innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.71, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .237 against him.
