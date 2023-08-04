Harold Ramirez and his .406 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (67 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Detroit Tigers and Reese Olson on August 4 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Yankees.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

  • Ramirez is hitting .288 with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 19 walks.
  • Ramirez will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .313 in his last games.
  • Ramirez has recorded a hit in 48 of 79 games this year (60.8%), including 23 multi-hit games (29.1%).
  • He has gone deep in nine games this year (11.4%), leaving the park in 3.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Ramirez has picked up an RBI in 26 games this season (32.9%), with two or more RBI in 10 of those contests (12.7%).
  • He has scored a run in 31 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
44 GP 35
.284 AVG .293
.342 OBP .336
.532 SLG .333
18 XBH 3
8 HR 1
25 RBI 12
35/11 K/BB 21/8
3 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Tigers' 4.51 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to give up 128 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
  • Olson (1-4 with a 4.71 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his ninth of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Friday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • In 11 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 4.71 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .237 to his opponents.
