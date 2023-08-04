Harold Ramirez Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Tigers - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Harold Ramirez and his .406 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (67 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Detroit Tigers and Reese Olson on August 4 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Yankees.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez is hitting .288 with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 19 walks.
- Ramirez will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .313 in his last games.
- Ramirez has recorded a hit in 48 of 79 games this year (60.8%), including 23 multi-hit games (29.1%).
- He has gone deep in nine games this year (11.4%), leaving the park in 3.1% of his plate appearances.
- Ramirez has picked up an RBI in 26 games this season (32.9%), with two or more RBI in 10 of those contests (12.7%).
- He has scored a run in 31 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|35
|.284
|AVG
|.293
|.342
|OBP
|.336
|.532
|SLG
|.333
|18
|XBH
|3
|8
|HR
|1
|25
|RBI
|12
|35/11
|K/BB
|21/8
|3
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Tigers' 4.51 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to give up 128 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- Olson (1-4 with a 4.71 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his ninth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 4.71 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .237 to his opponents.
