The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have +15000 odds to win the Super Bowl, fourth-worst in the league as of December 31.

Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +750

+750 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000

Tampa Bay Betting Insights

Tampa Bay won four games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing 13 times.

Last season, six Buccaneers games went over the point total.

Tampa Bay compiled 346.7 yards per game on offense last season (15th in ), and it ranked ninth defensively with 324.3 yards allowed per game.

At home last year, the Buccaneers were 5-4. On the road, they were 3-5.

As the underdog, Tampa Bay lost every game (0-3). But as the favorite put together a 8-6 record.

In the NFC South the Buccaneers were 4-2, and in the conference as a whole they went 8-4.

Buccaneers Impact Players

Mike Evans had 77 receptions for 1,124 yards (74.9 per game) and six touchdowns in 15 games last year.

In 12 games, Baker Mayfield passed for 2,163 yards (180.3 per game), with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 60.0%.

In addition, Mayfield ran for 89 yards and one TD.

In 15 games a season ago, Chris Godwin had 104 catches for 1,023 yards (68.2 per game) and three touchdowns.

On the ground, Rachaad White scored one touchdown and accumulated 481 yards (28.3 per game).

In 17 games last year, Devin White posted 5.5 sacks to go with 8.0 TFL and 124 tackles.

2023-24 Buccaneers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Vikings - +4000 2 September 17 Bears - +6000 3 September 25 Eagles - +800 4 October 1 @ Saints - +4000 6 October 15 Lions - +2200 7 October 22 Falcons - +8000 8 October 26 @ Bills - +900 9 November 5 @ Texans - +20000 10 November 12 Titans - +10000 11 November 19 @ 49ers - +1000 12 November 26 @ Colts - +15000 13 December 3 Panthers - +8000 14 December 10 @ Falcons - +8000 15 December 17 @ Packers - +6600 16 December 24 Jaguars - +3000 17 December 31 Saints - +4000 18 January 7 @ Panthers - +8000

