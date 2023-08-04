Brandon Lowe and his .390 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (72 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Detroit Tigers and Reese Olson on August 4 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Read More About This Game

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is batting .224 with 10 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 33 walks.

In 56.9% of his games this year (41 of 72), Lowe has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (16.7%) he recorded at least two.

In 14 games this year, he has hit a long ball (19.4%, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate).

In 31.9% of his games this year, Lowe has notched at least one RBI. In 14 of those games (19.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 24 games this year (33.3%), including eight multi-run games (11.1%).

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 37 .237 AVG .213 .341 OBP .299 .465 SLG .419 12 XBH 13 7 HR 7 23 RBI 21 45/17 K/BB 35/16 3 SB 2

Tigers Pitching Rankings