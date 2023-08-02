Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Yankees - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the New York Yankees (who will hand the ball to Gerrit Cole) at 7:05 PM ET on Wednesday.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Yankees.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Explore More About This Game
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz has an OPS of .910, fueled by an OBP of .402 to go with a slugging percentage of .509. All three of those stats rank first among Tampa Bay hitters this season.
- He ranks fifth in batting average, sixth in on base percentage, and 16th in slugging among the qualified batters in baseball.
- Diaz has picked up a hit in 63 of 91 games this year, with multiple hits 33 times.
- He has homered in 16.5% of his games in 2023 (15 of 91), and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Diaz has had an RBI in 32 games this year (35.2%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (13.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 48 games this year (52.7%), including multiple runs in 12 games.
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|43
|.341
|AVG
|.291
|.420
|OBP
|.382
|.542
|SLG
|.473
|18
|XBH
|18
|9
|HR
|6
|29
|RBI
|23
|34/23
|K/BB
|31/22
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.93).
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up 131 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Cole goes for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Yankees, his 23rd of the season. He is 9-2 with a 2.64 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 136 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks second in ERA (2.64), fifth in WHIP (1.049), and 15th in K/9 (9.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
