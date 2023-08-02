On Wednesday, Rene Pinto (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Rene Pinto Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Looking to place a prop bet on Rene Pinto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Rene Pinto At The Plate (2022)

Pinto hit .213 with three doubles, two home runs and two walks.

Pinto got a hit 13 times last season in 25 games (52.0%), including four multi-hit games (16.0%).

Logging a plate appearance in 25 games a season ago, he hit two long balls.

Pinto picked up an RBI in eight of 25 games last season (32.0%), including two games with multiple RBIs.

He crossed home in four of 25 games a year ago (16.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Rene Pinto Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 11 GP 14 .235 AVG .196 .257 OBP .229 .382 SLG .283 3 XBH 2 1 HR 1 3 RBI 7 15/1 K/BB 20/1 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings (2022)