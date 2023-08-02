On Wednesday, Rene Pinto (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Rene Pinto Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Looking to place a prop bet on Rene Pinto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Rene Pinto At The Plate (2022)

  • Pinto hit .213 with three doubles, two home runs and two walks.
  • Pinto got a hit 13 times last season in 25 games (52.0%), including four multi-hit games (16.0%).
  • Logging a plate appearance in 25 games a season ago, he hit two long balls.
  • Pinto picked up an RBI in eight of 25 games last season (32.0%), including two games with multiple RBIs.
  • He crossed home in four of 25 games a year ago (16.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Rene Pinto Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
11 GP 14
.235 AVG .196
.257 OBP .229
.382 SLG .283
3 XBH 2
1 HR 1
3 RBI 7
15/1 K/BB 20/1
0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
  • The Yankees' 3.31 team ERA ranked third among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combined to surrender 157 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Cole will aim to earn his 10th win when he gets the start for the Yankees, his 23rd of the season. He is 9-2 with a 2.64 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 136 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent time out came on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went seven scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks second in ERA (2.64), fifth in WHIP (1.049), and 16th in K/9 (9.8).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.