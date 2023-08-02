Wednesday's game features the Tampa Bay Rays (66-44) and the New York Yankees (55-52) facing off at Yankee Stadium in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Rays according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on August 2.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Gerrit Cole (9-2) to the mound, while Shane McClanahan (11-1) will get the nod for the Rays.

Rays vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Amazon Prime Video

Rays vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rays 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and split those games 1-1.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Rays' past 10 games.

The Rays have been chosen as underdogs in 17 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (29.4%) in those games.

This season, Tampa Bay has come away with a win three times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rays have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Tampa Bay scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (571 total, 5.2 per game).

Rays pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.76 ERA this year, second-best in baseball.

Rays Schedule