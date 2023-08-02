When the Tampa Bay Rays (66-44) take on the New York Yankees (55-52) at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, August 2 at 7:05 PM ET, Wander Franco will be seeking his 30th stolen base of the season (he currently has 29).

The favored Yankees have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rays, who are listed at -105. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this matchup (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds to go under).

Rays vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole - NYY (9-2, 2.64 ERA) vs Shane McClanahan - TB (11-1, 3.00 ERA)

Rays vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rays vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have won 38 out of the 64 games, or 59.4%, in which they've been favored.

The Yankees have a record of 38-26 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (59.4% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees were favored on the moneyline in five of their last 10 games, and they went 4-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, New York and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rays have been chosen as underdogs in 17 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (29.4%) in those games.

This year, the Rays have won three of 14 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Rays have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Yandy Díaz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+260) Wander Franco 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+260) Christian Bethancourt 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+270) Isaac Paredes 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+210) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+185)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +700 3rd 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.