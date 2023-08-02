The New York Yankees versus Tampa Bay Rays game on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Gleyber Torres and Wander Franco.

Rays vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays have hit 161 homers this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

Tampa Bay is fourth in MLB with a .447 slugging percentage this season.

The Rays' .255 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking 10th in MLB.

Tampa Bay has scored the fourth-most runs in baseball this season with 571.

The Rays have an on-base percentage of .328 this season, which ranks 10th in the league.

The Rays rank 17th in strikeouts per game (8.6) among MLB offenses.

Tampa Bay averages 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, sixth-most in the majors.

Tampa Bay has pitched to a 3.76 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.

The Rays have a combined WHIP of just 1.184 as a pitching staff, which is the second-best in baseball this season.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rays will send Shane McClanahan (11-1) to the mound for his 21st start this season.

The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed five innings while giving up three earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Houston Astros.

He has earned a quality start 12 times in 20 starts this season.

In 20 starts, McClanahan has pitched through or past the fifth inning 16 times. He has a season average of 5.6 frames per outing.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 20 chances this season.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 7/28/2023 Astros W 4-3 Away Shane McClanahan Cristian Javier 7/29/2023 Astros L 17-4 Away Taj Bradley Hunter Brown 7/30/2023 Astros W 8-2 Away Zack Littell Brandon Bielak 7/31/2023 Yankees W 5-1 Away Tyler Glasnow Jhony Brito 8/1/2023 Yankees W 5-2 Away Zach Eflin Carlos Rodón 8/2/2023 Yankees - Away Shane McClanahan Gerrit Cole 8/4/2023 Tigers - Away Zack Littell Reese Olson 8/5/2023 Tigers - Away Aaron Civale Tarik Skubal 8/6/2023 Tigers - Away Tyler Glasnow Tarik Skubal 8/8/2023 Cardinals - Home Zach Eflin Miles Mikolas 8/9/2023 Cardinals - Home Shane McClanahan Matthew Liberatore

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.