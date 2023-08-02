How to Watch the Rays vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 2
The New York Yankees versus Tampa Bay Rays game on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Gleyber Torres and Wander Franco.
Rays vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rays have hit 161 homers this season, which ranks fourth in the league.
- Tampa Bay is fourth in MLB with a .447 slugging percentage this season.
- The Rays' .255 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking 10th in MLB.
- Tampa Bay has scored the fourth-most runs in baseball this season with 571.
- The Rays have an on-base percentage of .328 this season, which ranks 10th in the league.
- The Rays rank 17th in strikeouts per game (8.6) among MLB offenses.
- Tampa Bay averages 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, sixth-most in the majors.
- Tampa Bay has pitched to a 3.76 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.
- The Rays have a combined WHIP of just 1.184 as a pitching staff, which is the second-best in baseball this season.
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rays will send Shane McClanahan (11-1) to the mound for his 21st start this season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed five innings while giving up three earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Houston Astros.
- He has earned a quality start 12 times in 20 starts this season.
- In 20 starts, McClanahan has pitched through or past the fifth inning 16 times. He has a season average of 5.6 frames per outing.
- He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 20 chances this season.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/28/2023
|Astros
|W 4-3
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Cristian Javier
|7/29/2023
|Astros
|L 17-4
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Hunter Brown
|7/30/2023
|Astros
|W 8-2
|Away
|Zack Littell
|Brandon Bielak
|7/31/2023
|Yankees
|W 5-1
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Jhony Brito
|8/1/2023
|Yankees
|W 5-2
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Carlos Rodón
|8/2/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Gerrit Cole
|8/4/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Zack Littell
|Reese Olson
|8/5/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Tarik Skubal
|8/6/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Tarik Skubal
|8/8/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Miles Mikolas
|8/9/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Matthew Liberatore
