The New York Yankees versus Tampa Bay Rays game on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Gleyber Torres and Wander Franco.

The favored Yankees have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Rays, who are listed at -105. The total is 7.5 runs for this game (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds to go under).

Rays vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -115 -105 7.5 -110 -110 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

Over their last 10 contests, the Rays were named underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Rays and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Rays' past 10 games.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have been chosen as underdogs in 17 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (29.4%) in those games.

Tampa Bay has a record of 3-11, a 21.4% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of -105 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rays have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Tampa Bay and its opponents have hit the over in 57 of its 110 games with a total this season.

The Rays are 10-7-0 against the spread in their 17 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 37-19 29-25 27-21 39-23 52-39 14-5

