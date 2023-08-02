Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Yankees - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Randy Arozarena (.214 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 150 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Yankees.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Randy Arozarena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena is batting .257 with 10 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 52 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 74th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 64th in slugging.
- Arozarena has picked up a hit in 61 of 104 games this season, with multiple hits 28 times.
- In 17 games this year, he has hit a long ball (16.3%, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate).
- Arozarena has had an RBI in 37 games this season (35.6%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (13.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 48.1% of his games this season (50 of 104), with two or more runs 12 times (11.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|50
|.257
|AVG
|.258
|.376
|OBP
|.352
|.439
|SLG
|.441
|15
|XBH
|15
|9
|HR
|9
|35
|RBI
|29
|51/27
|K/BB
|55/25
|8
|SB
|4
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.93).
- The Yankees rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (131 total, 1.2 per game).
- Cole will look for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Yankees, his 23rd of the season. He is 9-2 with a 2.64 ERA and 149 strikeouts through 136 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks second in ERA (2.64), fifth in WHIP (1.049), and 15th in K/9 (9.8) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.