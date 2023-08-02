The Tampa Bay Rays, including Manuel Margot (.321 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Manuel Margot At The Plate

Margot has 16 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 16 walks while hitting .254.

Margot enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .267.

Margot has gotten at least one hit in 61.8% of his games this year (47 of 76), with at least two hits 12 times (15.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 3.9% of his games in 2023 (three of 76), and 1.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 30.3% of his games this season, Margot has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.3%.

In 26 of 76 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 36 .212 AVG .295 .273 OBP .336 .314 SLG .418 7 XBH 13 2 HR 1 14 RBI 13 23/9 K/BB 22/7 2 SB 4

