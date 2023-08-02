Josh Lowe, with a slugging percentage of .387 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the hill, August 2 at 7:05 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Yankees.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Discover More About This Game

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is hitting .271 with 19 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 20 walks.

In 63.5% of his 85 games this season, Lowe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 16.5% of his games this season, and 4.4% of his plate appearances.

In 42.4% of his games this season, Lowe has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 36 of 85 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 45 .265 AVG .276 .291 OBP .333 .412 SLG .540 14 XBH 20 3 HR 11 18 RBI 38 38/5 K/BB 49/15 9 SB 13

Yankees Pitching Rankings