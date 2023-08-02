Josh Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Yankees - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Josh Lowe, with a slugging percentage of .387 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the hill, August 2 at 7:05 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Yankees.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Discover More About This Game
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is hitting .271 with 19 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 20 walks.
- In 63.5% of his 85 games this season, Lowe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 16.5% of his games this season, and 4.4% of his plate appearances.
- In 42.4% of his games this season, Lowe has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 36 of 85 games this year, and more than once 7 times.
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|45
|.265
|AVG
|.276
|.291
|OBP
|.333
|.412
|SLG
|.540
|14
|XBH
|20
|3
|HR
|11
|18
|RBI
|38
|38/5
|K/BB
|49/15
|9
|SB
|13
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Yankees' 3.93 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (131 total, 1.2 per game).
- Cole (9-2 with a 2.64 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 136 1/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Yankees, his 23rd of the season.
- The righty's last time out was on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks second in ERA (2.64), fifth in WHIP (1.049), and 15th in K/9 (9.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
