The Tampa Bay Rays and Jose Siri (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Explore More About This Game

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri has eight doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 15 walks while hitting .218.

Siri has picked up a hit in 42 of 70 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.

He has hit a long ball in 27.1% of his games in 2023, and 7.6% of his trips to the plate.

Siri has driven home a run in 28 games this year (40.0%), including more than one RBI in 15.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 47.1% of his games this year (33 of 70), with two or more runs seven times (10.0%).

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 32 .242 AVG .193 .296 OBP .222 .492 SLG .521 12 XBH 17 9 HR 11 22 RBI 20 44/10 K/BB 49/5 4 SB 3

Yankees Pitching Rankings