Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Yankees - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Isaac Paredes -- with a slugging percentage of .667 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the mound, on August 2 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Isaac Paredes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes leads Tampa Bay with 79 hits, batting .256 this season with 37 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 79th, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 14th in the league in slugging.
- Paredes has gotten at least one hit in 54.3% of his games this year (51 of 94), with more than one hit 22 times (23.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 19.1% of his games this year, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Paredes has picked up an RBI in 37 games this year (39.4%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those contests (10.6%).
- In 37 of 94 games this year, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|47
|.248
|AVG
|.263
|.347
|OBP
|.376
|.503
|SLG
|.519
|16
|XBH
|21
|11
|HR
|10
|36
|RBI
|27
|29/18
|K/BB
|36/21
|1
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Yankees have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow 131 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- The Yankees will send Cole (9-2) out for his 23rd start of the season as he looks for his 10th victory. He is 9-2 with a 2.64 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 136 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday, the right-hander went seven scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles while surrendering three hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks second in ERA (2.64), fifth in WHIP (1.049), and 15th in K/9 (9.8) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.