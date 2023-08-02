Christian Bethancourt Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Yankees - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Christian Bethancourt (.120 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Explore More About This Game
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt has 13 doubles, seven home runs and 10 walks while batting .213.
- In 52.2% of his games this year (36 of 69), Bethancourt has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (14.5%) he recorded at least two.
- In 10.1% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Bethancourt has picked up an RBI in 16 games this season (23.2%), with two or more RBI in four of them (5.8%).
- In 25 of 69 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|33
|.233
|AVG
|.193
|.270
|OBP
|.217
|.405
|SLG
|.321
|12
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|9
|30/6
|K/BB
|32/4
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.93).
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (131 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Yankees are sending Cole (9-2) out for his 23rd start of the season as he aims for his 10th victory. He is 9-2 with a 2.64 ERA and 149 strikeouts through 136 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 2.64 ERA ranks second, 1.049 WHIP ranks fifth, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 15th.
