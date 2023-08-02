The Tampa Bay Rays, including Christian Bethancourt (.120 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Bethancourt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt has 13 doubles, seven home runs and 10 walks while batting .213.

In 52.2% of his games this year (36 of 69), Bethancourt has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (14.5%) he recorded at least two.

In 10.1% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Bethancourt has picked up an RBI in 16 games this season (23.2%), with two or more RBI in four of them (5.8%).

In 25 of 69 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 33 .233 AVG .193 .270 OBP .217 .405 SLG .321 12 XBH 8 4 HR 3 13 RBI 9 30/6 K/BB 32/4 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings