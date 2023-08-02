Brandon Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Yankees - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Brandon Lowe and his .722 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Yankees.
Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Brandon Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 10 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .228.
- Lowe has recorded a hit in 41 of 71 games this year (57.7%), including 12 multi-hit games (16.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 19.7% of his games in 2023, and 5% of his trips to the dish.
- Lowe has picked up an RBI in 32.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 19.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 33.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 11.3%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|36
|.237
|AVG
|.220
|.341
|OBP
|.307
|.465
|SLG
|.432
|12
|XBH
|13
|7
|HR
|7
|23
|RBI
|21
|45/17
|K/BB
|33/16
|3
|SB
|2
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Yankees have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (131 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Yankees will send Cole (9-2) out to make his 23rd start of the season as he tries for his 10th victory. He is 9-2 with a 2.64 ERA and 149 strikeouts through 136 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks second in ERA (2.64), fifth in WHIP (1.049), and 15th in K/9 (9.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.