The Tampa Bay Rays, including Brandon Lowe and his .722 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Yankees.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Explore More About This Game

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 10 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .228.

Lowe has recorded a hit in 41 of 71 games this year (57.7%), including 12 multi-hit games (16.9%).

He has hit a home run in 19.7% of his games in 2023, and 5% of his trips to the dish.

Lowe has picked up an RBI in 32.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 19.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored in 33.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 11.3%.

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 36 .237 AVG .220 .341 OBP .307 .465 SLG .432 12 XBH 13 7 HR 7 23 RBI 21 45/17 K/BB 33/16 3 SB 2

Yankees Pitching Rankings