Yandy Diaz -- hitting .314 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the New York Yankees, with Carlos Rodon on the mound, on August 1 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Yankees.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Carlos Rodón

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Tampa Bay with an OBP of .402, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .503.

He ranks fourth in batting average, sixth in on base percentage, and 21st in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.

Diaz has gotten at least one hit in 68.9% of his games this season (62 of 90), with more than one hit 33 times (36.7%).

He has gone deep in 14 games this year (15.6%), homering in 3.6% of his chances at the plate.

Diaz has had at least one RBI in 34.4% of his games this year (31 of 90), with more than one RBI 12 times (13.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 52.2% of his games this year (47 of 90), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (13.3%) he has scored more than once.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 42 .341 AVG .292 .420 OBP .382 .542 SLG .460 18 XBH 17 9 HR 5 29 RBI 22 34/23 K/BB 30/21 0 SB 0

