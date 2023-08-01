The Tampa Bay Rays, including Wander Franco (batting .225 in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, two home runs, four walks and five RBI), take on starting pitcher Carlos Rodon and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Yankees.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón

Carlos Rodón TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco is batting .267 with 23 doubles, five triples, 13 home runs and 38 walks.

Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 68th, and he is 60th in the league in slugging.

Franco enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .316 with two homers.

In 68 of 102 games this season (66.7%) Franco has had a hit, and in 31 of those games he had more than one (30.4%).

He has gone deep in 12.7% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his plate appearances.

In 33.3% of his games this year, Franco has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored a run in 43 games this season, with multiple runs 12 times.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 48 .266 AVG .267 .326 OBP .338 .467 SLG .422 25 XBH 16 8 HR 5 32 RBI 18 35/18 K/BB 27/20 14 SB 15

