Tuesday's contest at Yankee Stadium has the Tampa Bay Rays (65-44) squaring off against the New York Yankees (55-51) at 7:05 PM ET (on August 1). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-3 victory for the Rays, so expect a tight matchup.

The Rays will look to Zach Eflin (11-6) against the Yankees and Carlos Rodon (1-3).

Rays vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: TBS

Rays vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rays 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 3-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

This season, the Rays have won 57 out of the 87 games, or 65.5%, in which they've been favored.

Tampa Bay has entered 87 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 57-30 in those contests.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rays have a 53.5% chance to win.

Tampa Bay is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fourth with 566 total runs this season.

The Rays' 3.78 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.

Rays Schedule