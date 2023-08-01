The New York Yankees (55-51) and Tampa Bay Rays (65-44) are looking for another strong showing from batters on a hot streak when the teams match up on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET, at Yankee Stadium. Jake Bauers is riding a two-game homer streak for the Yankees, and Brandon Lowe has also homered in two games in a row for the Rays.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Carlos Rodon (1-3) to the mound, while Zach Eflin (11-6) will answer the bell for the Rays.

Rays vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Rodon - NYY (1-3, 5.75 ERA) vs Eflin - TB (11-6, 3.64 ERA)

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Eflin

Eflin gets the start for the Rays, his 21st of the season. He is 11-6 with a 3.64 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 116 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, the right-hander tossed four innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.64, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season. Opposing batters have a .233 batting average against him.

Eflin has registered 11 quality starts this season.

Eflin enters the game with 17 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

In three of his 20 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Zach Eflin vs. Yankees

The opposing Yankees offense has the 19th-ranked slugging percentage (.402) and ranks fifth in home runs hit (146) in all of MLB. They have a collective .229 batting average, and are 29th in the league with 795 total hits and 22nd in MLB play scoring 458 runs.

In six innings over one appearance against the Yankees this season, Eflin has a 6 ERA and a 1.333 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .304.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Carlos Rodón

Rodon (1-3) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his fifth start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up one earned run on four hits in a matchup with the New York Mets.

The 30-year-old has pitched in four games this season with an ERA of 5.75, a 1.25 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.377.

