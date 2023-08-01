Tampa Bay Rays (65-44) will play the New York Yankees (55-51) at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, August 1 at 7:05 PM ET. Currently stuck at 29 steals, Wander Franco will be looking to nab his 30th stolen base of the year.

The Yankees are -105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Rays (-115). The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup.

Rays vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Rays vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Rays vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 87 times this season and won 57, or 65.5%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Rays have a 57-30 record (winning 65.5% of their games).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays were the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and finished 3-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Yankees have been chosen as underdogs in 33 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (39.4%) in those games.

This year, the Yankees have won 13 of 30 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Rays vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Wander Franco 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+220) Yandy Díaz 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+210) Harold Ramirez 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+170) Manuel Margot 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+250) Christian Bethancourt 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+210)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +700 3rd 1st

