How to Watch the Rays vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 1
The Tampa Bay Rays and Isaac Paredes will take the field against the New York Yankees and Gleyber Torres on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET, at Yankee Stadium.
Rays vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rays are fourth in MLB action with 159 home runs. They average 1.5 per game.
- Tampa Bay ranks fifth in MLB, slugging .447.
- The Rays rank 10th in MLB with a .255 batting average.
- Tampa Bay is the fourth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.2 runs per game (566 total).
- The Rays are 10th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .327.
- The Rays strike out 8.6 times per game to rank 17th in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in the majors.
- Tampa Bay has a 3.78 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays have the second-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.188).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Zach Eflin (11-6 with a 3.64 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 116 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his 21st of the season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander threw four innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Eflin has 11 quality starts under his belt this season.
- Eflin will try to secure his 18th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.8 innings per appearance.
- He has made three appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/26/2023
|Marlins
|L 7-1
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Sandy Alcantara
|7/28/2023
|Astros
|W 4-3
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Cristian Javier
|7/29/2023
|Astros
|L 17-4
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Hunter Brown
|7/30/2023
|Astros
|W 8-2
|Away
|Zack Littell
|Brandon Bielak
|7/31/2023
|Yankees
|W 5-1
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Jhony Brito
|8/1/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Carlos Rodón
|8/2/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Gerrit Cole
|8/4/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Zack Littell
|Michael Lorenzen
|8/5/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Reese Olson
|8/6/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Tarik Skubal
|8/8/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Miles Mikolas
