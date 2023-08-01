The Tampa Bay Rays and Isaac Paredes will take the field against the New York Yankees and Gleyber Torres on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET, at Yankee Stadium.

Rays vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays are fourth in MLB action with 159 home runs. They average 1.5 per game.

Tampa Bay ranks fifth in MLB, slugging .447.

The Rays rank 10th in MLB with a .255 batting average.

Tampa Bay is the fourth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.2 runs per game (566 total).

The Rays are 10th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .327.

The Rays strike out 8.6 times per game to rank 17th in the majors.

The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in the majors.

Tampa Bay has a 3.78 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rays have the second-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.188).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Zach Eflin (11-6 with a 3.64 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 116 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his 21st of the season.

In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander threw four innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Eflin has 11 quality starts under his belt this season.

Eflin will try to secure his 18th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.8 innings per appearance.

He has made three appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 7/26/2023 Marlins L 7-1 Home Zach Eflin Sandy Alcantara 7/28/2023 Astros W 4-3 Away Shane McClanahan Cristian Javier 7/29/2023 Astros L 17-4 Away Taj Bradley Hunter Brown 7/30/2023 Astros W 8-2 Away Zack Littell Brandon Bielak 7/31/2023 Yankees W 5-1 Away Tyler Glasnow Jhony Brito 8/1/2023 Yankees - Away Zach Eflin Carlos Rodón 8/2/2023 Yankees - Away Shane McClanahan Gerrit Cole 8/4/2023 Tigers - Away Zack Littell Michael Lorenzen 8/5/2023 Tigers - Away Aaron Civale Reese Olson 8/6/2023 Tigers - Away Tyler Glasnow Tarik Skubal 8/8/2023 Cardinals - Home Zach Eflin Miles Mikolas

