The Tampa Bay Rays and Brandon Lowe ready for the second of a three-game series against Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees have been listed as -105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Rays (-115). The over/under for the game has been set at 8.5 runs.

Rays vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -115 -105 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

The Rays have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

The Rays and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have won 65.5% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (57-30).

Tampa Bay has a record of 57-30 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (65.5% winning percentage).

The Rays have a 53.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In the 109 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Tampa Bay, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 57 times (57-48-4).

The Rays have a 10-7-0 record ATS this season (covering 58.8% of the time).

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 37-19 28-25 27-21 38-23 52-39 13-5

