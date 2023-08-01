On Tuesday, Randy Arozarena (hitting .057 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Rodon. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena has 10 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 51 walks while hitting .257.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 73rd in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 70th in slugging.

Arozarena has picked up a hit in 58.3% of his 103 games this season, with at least two hits in 27.2% of them.

He has hit a home run in 15.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 35.0% of his games this year, Arozarena has driven in at least one run. In 13 of those games (12.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 49 games this year, with multiple runs 12 times.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 49 .257 AVG .257 .376 OBP .349 .439 SLG .426 15 XBH 14 9 HR 8 35 RBI 27 51/27 K/BB 54/24 8 SB 4

