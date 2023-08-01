Manuel Margot Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Yankees - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Manuel Margot (.296 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles and a walk) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Rodon. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Astros.
Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Manuel Margot? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Manuel Margot At The Plate
- Margot is hitting .254 with 15 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 16 walks.
- In 61.3% of his 75 games this season, Margot has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- In three games this season, he has hit a long ball (4.0%, and 1.2% of his trips to the dish).
- Margot has an RBI in 22 of 75 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them.
- In 34.7% of his games this season (26 of 75), he has scored, and in six of those games (8.0%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|35
|.212
|AVG
|.297
|.273
|OBP
|.338
|.314
|SLG
|.415
|7
|XBH
|12
|2
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|12
|23/9
|K/BB
|21/7
|2
|SB
|4
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Yankees have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (129 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rodon makes the start for the Yankees, his fifth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.75 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when the lefty threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- In four games this season, the 30-year-old has a 5.75 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .211 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.