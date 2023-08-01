On Tuesday, Isaac Paredes (.676 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Rodon. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent game (2-for-3 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Yankees.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes leads Tampa Bay with 79 hits, batting .258 this season with 37 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 69th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 26th and he is 10th in slugging.

Paredes has gotten a hit in 51 of 93 games this year (54.8%), with at least two hits on 22 occasions (23.7%).

He has homered in 18 games this year (19.4%), leaving the park in 5.9% of his plate appearances.

Paredes has had at least one RBI in 39.8% of his games this season (37 of 93), with two or more RBI 10 times (10.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 36 games this year, with multiple runs 12 times.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 46 .248 AVG .268 .347 OBP .378 .503 SLG .529 16 XBH 21 11 HR 10 36 RBI 27 29/18 K/BB 36/20 1 SB 0

