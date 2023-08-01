Harold Ramirez Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Yankees - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Harold Ramirez (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Rodon. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Astros.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Harold Ramirez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez has 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 18 walks while batting .287.
- Ramirez has reached base via a hit in 47 games this year (of 78 played), and had multiple hits in 23 of those games.
- Looking at the 78 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in nine of them (11.5%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Ramirez has driven in a run in 26 games this year (33.3%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (12.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 30 of 78 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|34
|.284
|AVG
|.292
|.342
|OBP
|.331
|.532
|SLG
|.333
|18
|XBH
|3
|8
|HR
|1
|25
|RBI
|12
|35/11
|K/BB
|21/7
|3
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 3.92 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (129 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rodon gets the start for the Yankees, his fifth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.75 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- In four games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 5.75, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .211 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.