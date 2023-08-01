The injury report for the Atlanta Dream (14-11) ahead of their game against the Las Vegas Aces (23-2) currently features only one player on it. The matchup begins at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, August 1 from Michelob ULTRA Arena.

The Dream are coming off of an 80-73 victory against the Mystics in their most recent outing on Sunday.

Atlanta Dream Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Aari McDonald Out Torn Labrum 8.7 2.3 3

Las Vegas Aces Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Candace Parker Out Foot 9 5.4 3.7 Riquna Williams Out Back - - -

Dream vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Dream Player Leaders

Rhyne Howard gets the Dream 17.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. She also puts up 1.4 steals (10th in WNBA) and 0.6 blocked shots.

Cheyenne Parker is the Dream's top rebounder (7 per game), and she delivers 13.4 points and 1.6 assists.

Nia Coffey is averaging 7 points, 5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, making 43.9% of her shots from the floor and 42.4% from 3-point range (sixth in league), with 1.1 triples per game.

The Dream get 4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Haley Jones.

Dream vs. Aces Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Aces -13.5 177.5

