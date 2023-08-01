The Las Vegas Aces (23-2), on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET, hope to extend a 12-game home winning stretch when hosting the Atlanta Dream (14-11).

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Dream vs. Aces matchup in this article.

Dream vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Dream vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Dream vs. Aces Betting Trends

The Aces are 13-11-0 ATS this season.

The Dream have compiled a 13-10-0 ATS record so far this season.

When playing as at least 13.5-point favorites this season, Las Vegas has an ATS record of 7-7.

A total of 15 out of the Aces' 24 games this season have gone over the point total.

A total of 12 Dream games this season have gone over the point total.

