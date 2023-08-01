Brandon Lowe and his .415 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (95 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the New York Yankees and Carlos Rodon on August 1 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Yankees.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón

Carlos Rodón TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is batting .226 with 10 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 32 walks.

Lowe has picked up a hit in 40 of 70 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.

He has homered in 14 games this season (20.0%), leaving the park in 5% of his chances at the plate.

Lowe has picked up an RBI in 31.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.

In 34.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (11.4%).

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 35 .237 AVG .217 .341 OBP .301 .465 SLG .434 12 XBH 13 7 HR 7 23 RBI 20 45/17 K/BB 32/15 3 SB 2

Yankees Pitching Rankings