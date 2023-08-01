Brandon Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Yankees - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Brandon Lowe and his .415 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (95 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the New York Yankees and Carlos Rodon on August 1 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Yankees.
Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Brandon Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is batting .226 with 10 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 32 walks.
- Lowe has picked up a hit in 40 of 70 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.
- He has homered in 14 games this season (20.0%), leaving the park in 5% of his chances at the plate.
- Lowe has picked up an RBI in 31.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.
- In 34.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (11.4%).
Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|35
|.237
|AVG
|.217
|.341
|OBP
|.301
|.465
|SLG
|.434
|12
|XBH
|13
|7
|HR
|7
|23
|RBI
|20
|45/17
|K/BB
|32/15
|3
|SB
|2
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up 129 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- The Yankees will send Rodon (1-3) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.75 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 20 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- In four games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.75, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .211 against him.
