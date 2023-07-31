Yandy Diaz, with a slugging percentage of .429 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the New York Yankees, with Domingo German on the mound, July 31 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) against the Astros.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Domingo Germán

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.401), slugging percentage (.503) and total hits (106) this season.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks fourth in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.

Diaz has picked up a hit in 68.5% of his 89 games this season, with multiple hits in 36.0% of those games.

In 14 games this year, he has hit a home run (15.7%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).

Diaz has an RBI in 31 of 89 games this season, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 51.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 13.5%.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 41 .341 AVG .287 .420 OBP .379 .542 SLG .459 18 XBH 17 9 HR 5 29 RBI 22 34/23 K/BB 30/21 0 SB 0

