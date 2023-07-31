Wander Franco -- .216 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the New York Yankees, with Domingo German on the mound, on July 31 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán

Domingo Germán TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Wander Franco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco leads Tampa Bay in slugging percentage (.441) thanks to 40 extra-base hits.

He ranks 49th in batting average, 65th in on base percentage, and 64th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB play.

In 67 of 101 games this season (66.3%) Franco has picked up a hit, and in 31 of those games he had more than one (30.7%).

He has hit a home run in 12 games this year (11.9%), leaving the park in 2.7% of his plate appearances.

Franco has had at least one RBI in 32.7% of his games this season (33 of 101), with more than one RBI 12 times (11.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 42 games this year, with multiple runs 12 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 47 .266 AVG .268 .326 OBP .340 .467 SLG .410 25 XBH 15 8 HR 4 32 RBI 17 35/18 K/BB 27/20 14 SB 15

Yankees Pitching Rankings