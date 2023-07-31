Monday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (64-44) and New York Yankees (55-50) going head to head at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET on July 31.

The Rays will give the ball to Tyler Glasnow (4-3, 3.36 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Yankees will counter with Domingo German (5-7, 4.77 ERA).

Rays vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 31, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Rays vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rays 6, Yankees 5.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Rays have a record of 2-4.

Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

This season, the Rays have won 56 out of the 86 games, or 65.1%, in which they've been favored.

Tampa Bay has a record of 43-17 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -145 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Rays.

Tampa Bay is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fourth with 561 total runs this season.

The Rays have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.

Rays Schedule