The Tampa Bay Rays (64-44) and New York Yankees (55-50) clash on Monday at 7:05 PM ET, opening a three-game series at Yankee Stadium.

The Rays will give the nod to Tyler Glasnow (4-3, 3.36 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Yankees will counter with Domingo German (5-7, 4.77 ERA).

Rays vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Glasnow - TB (4-3, 3.36 ERA) vs German - NYY (5-7, 4.77 ERA)

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Glasnow

Glasnow (4-3) will take the mound for the Rays, his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up one earned run on two hits in a matchup with the Miami Marlins.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.36 and 12.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .212 in 11 games this season.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Glasnow has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Domingo Germán

German makes the start for the Yankees, his 20th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.77 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty threw six innings against the New York Mets, giving up six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

In 19 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.77, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .210 against him.

German is looking to pick up his seventh quality start of the season.

German will look to prolong a four-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.4 innings per outing).

In two of his 19 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Domingo Germán vs. Rays

He will match up with a Rays offense that is batting .255 as a unit (10th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .445 (fifth in the league) with 155 total home runs (fourth in MLB action).

In 10 2/3 innings over two appearances against the Rays this season, German has a 2.53 ERA and a 1.125 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .184.

