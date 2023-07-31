When the Tampa Bay Rays (64-44) play the New York Yankees (55-50) at Yankee Stadium on Monday, July 31 at 7:05 PM ET, Wander Franco will be looking for his 30th steal of the season (he currently has 29).

Oddsmakers list the Rays as -145 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Yankees +120 moneyline odds to win. The game's over/under is listed at 8.5 runs.

Rays vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow - TB (4-3, 3.36 ERA) vs Domingo German - NYY (5-7, 4.77 ERA)

Rays vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Rays vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have been favorites in 86 games this season and won 56 (65.1%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Rays have a 43-17 record (winning 71.7% of their games).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays were favored on the moneyline in six of their last 10 games, and they went 2-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Yankees have come away with 13 wins in the 32 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Yankees have come away with a win eight times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Rays vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Yandy Díaz 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+220) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+150) Wander Franco 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+220) Josh Lowe 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+220) Christian Bethancourt 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+225)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +700 3rd 1st Win AL East +130 - 2nd

