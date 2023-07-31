How to Watch the Rays vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 31
Isaac Paredes and the Tampa Bay Rays take on Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees on Monday at 7:05 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Yankee Stadium.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rays vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Yankees Player Props
|Rays vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rays are fourth in MLB play with 155 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.
- Tampa Bay is fifth in baseball with a .445 slugging percentage.
- The Rays' .255 batting average is 10th-best in the majors.
- Tampa Bay has the No. 4 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.2 runs per game (561 total runs).
- The Rays are 10th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .328.
- The Rays strike out 8.6 times per game to rank 17th in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 9.1 K/9, the 10th-best in the majors.
- Tampa Bay has a 3.80 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays have the second-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.192).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Tyler Glasnow gets the start for the Rays, his 12th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.36 ERA and 88 strikeouts through 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when he went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
- Glasnow is looking to continue a third-game quality start streak in this game.
- Glasnow is seeking his seventh straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance on the mound.
- So far he has allowed one or more earned runs in all of his appearances.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/25/2023
|Marlins
|W 4-1
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Edward Cabrera
|7/26/2023
|Marlins
|L 7-1
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Sandy Alcantara
|7/28/2023
|Astros
|W 4-3
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Cristian Javier
|7/29/2023
|Astros
|L 17-4
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Hunter Brown
|7/30/2023
|Astros
|W 8-2
|Away
|Zack Littell
|Brandon Bielak
|7/31/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Domingo Germán
|8/1/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Carlos Rodón
|8/2/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Gerrit Cole
|8/4/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Michael Lorenzen
|8/5/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|-
|Reese Olson
|8/6/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Tarik Skubal
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.