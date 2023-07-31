Isaac Paredes and the Tampa Bay Rays take on Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees on Monday at 7:05 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Yankee Stadium.

Rays vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 31, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: The Bronx, New York

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays are fourth in MLB play with 155 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Tampa Bay is fifth in baseball with a .445 slugging percentage.

The Rays' .255 batting average is 10th-best in the majors.

Tampa Bay has the No. 4 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.2 runs per game (561 total runs).

The Rays are 10th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .328.

The Rays strike out 8.6 times per game to rank 17th in the majors.

The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 9.1 K/9, the 10th-best in the majors.

Tampa Bay has a 3.80 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rays have the second-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.192).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Tyler Glasnow gets the start for the Rays, his 12th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.36 ERA and 88 strikeouts through 61 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when he went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

Glasnow is looking to continue a third-game quality start streak in this game.

Glasnow is seeking his seventh straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance on the mound.

So far he has allowed one or more earned runs in all of his appearances.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 7/25/2023 Marlins W 4-1 Home Tyler Glasnow Edward Cabrera 7/26/2023 Marlins L 7-1 Home Zach Eflin Sandy Alcantara 7/28/2023 Astros W 4-3 Away Shane McClanahan Cristian Javier 7/29/2023 Astros L 17-4 Away Taj Bradley Hunter Brown 7/30/2023 Astros W 8-2 Away Zack Littell Brandon Bielak 7/31/2023 Yankees - Away Tyler Glasnow Domingo Germán 8/1/2023 Yankees - Away Zach Eflin Carlos Rodón 8/2/2023 Yankees - Away Shane McClanahan Gerrit Cole 8/4/2023 Tigers - Away Taj Bradley Michael Lorenzen 8/5/2023 Tigers - Away - Reese Olson 8/6/2023 Tigers - Away Tyler Glasnow Tarik Skubal

