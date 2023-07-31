Tyler Glasnow starts for the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday at Yankee Stadium against Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

The favored Rays have -135 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Yankees, who are listed at +110. The total is 8.5 runs for the contest.

Rays vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023

7:05 PM ET

The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -135 +110 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 2-4.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have won 65.1% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (56-30).

Tampa Bay has a 49-18 record (winning 73.1% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Rays a 57.4% chance to win.

Tampa Bay has combined with opponents to go over the total 57 times this season for a 57-47-4 record against the over/under.

The Rays have a 10-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 37-19 27-25 27-21 37-23 51-39 13-5

