The Tampa Bay Rays and Randy Arozarena (.229 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Domingo German and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán

Domingo Germán TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Randy Arozarena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena has 10 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 51 walks while hitting .260.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 62nd in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 67th in slugging.

In 60 of 102 games this year (58.8%) Arozarena has had a hit, and in 28 of those games he had more than one (27.5%).

He has homered in 15.7% of his games in 2023 (16 of 102), and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Arozarena has had an RBI in 36 games this season (35.3%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (12.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 49 games this season (48.0%), including multiple runs in 12 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 48 .257 AVG .263 .376 OBP .356 .439 SLG .436 15 XBH 14 9 HR 8 35 RBI 27 51/27 K/BB 53/24 8 SB 4

Yankees Pitching Rankings