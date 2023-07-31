Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Yankees - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Randy Arozarena (.229 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Domingo German and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena has 10 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 51 walks while hitting .260.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 62nd in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 67th in slugging.
- In 60 of 102 games this year (58.8%) Arozarena has had a hit, and in 28 of those games he had more than one (27.5%).
- He has homered in 15.7% of his games in 2023 (16 of 102), and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Arozarena has had an RBI in 36 games this season (35.3%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (12.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 49 games this season (48.0%), including multiple runs in 12 games.
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|48
|.257
|AVG
|.263
|.376
|OBP
|.356
|.439
|SLG
|.436
|15
|XBH
|14
|9
|HR
|8
|35
|RBI
|27
|51/27
|K/BB
|53/24
|8
|SB
|4
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Yankees' 3.91 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (125 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Yankees are sending German (5-7) to make his 20th start of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.77 ERA and 110 strikeouts through 103 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when he tossed six innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.77, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are batting .210 against him.
