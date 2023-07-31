Isaac Paredes -- batting .206 with a double, three home runs, four walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the New York Yankees, with Domingo German on the hill, on July 31 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán

Domingo Germán TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Isaac Paredes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes is hitting .254 with 15 doubles, 20 home runs and 37 walks.

He ranks 80th in batting average, 28th in on base percentage, and 22nd in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.

In 50 of 92 games this year (54.3%) Paredes has had a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (22.8%).

He has homered in 18.5% of his games in 2023 (17 of 92), and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.

Paredes has had an RBI in 36 games this year (39.1%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (10.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 38.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (13.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 45 .248 AVG .260 .347 OBP .370 .503 SLG .500 16 XBH 19 11 HR 9 36 RBI 26 29/18 K/BB 35/19 1 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings