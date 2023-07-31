Christian Bethancourt Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Yankees - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Christian Bethancourt (batting .125 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Domingo German. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Astros.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt is hitting .219 with 13 doubles, seven home runs and nine walks.
- Bethancourt has had a hit in 36 of 67 games this season (53.7%), including multiple hits 10 times (14.9%).
- In 10.4% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Bethancourt has had at least one RBI in 23.9% of his games this year (16 of 67), with more than one RBI four times (6.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 25 games this year (37.3%), including multiple runs in six games.
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|31
|.233
|AVG
|.204
|.270
|OBP
|.222
|.405
|SLG
|.340
|12
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|9
|30/6
|K/BB
|30/3
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 12th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (125 total, 1.2 per game).
- German (5-7 with a 4.77 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his 20th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty tossed six innings against the New York Mets, giving up six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed a 4.77 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .210 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.