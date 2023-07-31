On Monday, Christian Bethancourt (batting .125 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Domingo German. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán

Domingo Germán TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Bethancourt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt is hitting .219 with 13 doubles, seven home runs and nine walks.

Bethancourt has had a hit in 36 of 67 games this season (53.7%), including multiple hits 10 times (14.9%).

In 10.4% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

Bethancourt has had at least one RBI in 23.9% of his games this year (16 of 67), with more than one RBI four times (6.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 25 games this year (37.3%), including multiple runs in six games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 31 .233 AVG .204 .270 OBP .222 .405 SLG .340 12 XBH 8 4 HR 3 13 RBI 9 30/6 K/BB 30/3 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings