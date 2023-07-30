The Tampa Bay Rays, including Wander Franco (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Brandon Bielak and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 2-for-3 in his previous game against the Astros.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco leads Tampa Bay with a slugging percentage of .443, fueled by 40 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 49th in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage, and 64th in slugging.

In 66.0% of his games this season (66 of 100), Franco has picked up at least one hit, and in 31 of those games (31.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 12 games this year, he has homered (12.0%, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish).

Franco has driven in a run in 33 games this year (33.0%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (12.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 41.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 11.0%.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 46 .266 AVG .268 .326 OBP .338 .467 SLG .413 25 XBH 15 8 HR 4 32 RBI 17 35/18 K/BB 27/19 14 SB 15

