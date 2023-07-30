After going -for- in his most recent game, Rene Pinto and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Houston Astros (who will hand the ball to Brandon Bielak) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

Rene Pinto Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Rene Pinto At The Plate (2022)

  • Pinto hit .213 with three doubles, two home runs and two walks.
  • Pinto got a hit 13 times last season in 25 games (52.0%), including four multi-hit games (16.0%).
  • Logging a plate appearance in 25 games a season ago, he hit two dingers.
  • Pinto drove in a run in eight of 25 games last season (32.0%), including two games with multiple RBIs.
  • In four of 25 games last season he touched home plate, including multiple runs once.

Rene Pinto Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
11 GP 14
.235 AVG .196
.257 OBP .229
.382 SLG .283
3 XBH 2
1 HR 1
3 RBI 7
15/1 K/BB 20/1
0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Astros pitching staff was third in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros had the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (2.89).
  • Astros pitchers combined to allow 134 home runs (0.8 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
  • Bielak (5-5) takes the mound for the Astros in his 13th start of the season. He has a 3.62 ERA in 69 2/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • In 13 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 3.62 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .262 to opposing hitters.
