The Tampa Bay Rays (63-44) match up against the Houston Astros (59-46), a game after Isaac Paredes went deep twice in a 17-4 defeat to the Astros, at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Brandon Bielak (5-5) to the mound, while Zack Littell (0-2) will answer the bell for the Rays.

Rays vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bielak - HOU (5-5, 3.62 ERA) vs Littell - TB (0-2, 5.11 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Littell

The Rays are sending Littell (0-2) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 5.11 ERA and 26 strikeouts over 24 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed two scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles while giving up one hit.

During 16 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 5.11 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .301 to opposing hitters.

In six of his 16 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Bielak

Bielak (5-5) will take the mound for the Astros, his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in 4 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 13 games this season with an ERA of 3.62, a 1.83 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.435.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

In 12 starts, Bielak has pitched through or past the fifth inning nine times. He has a season average of 5.3 frames per outing.

He has made 13 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

