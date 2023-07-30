Wander Franco and Kyle Tucker are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Tampa Bay Rays and the Houston Astros play at Minute Maid Park on Sunday (at 2:10 PM ET).

Rays vs. Astros Game Info

When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Franco Stats

Franco has put up 105 hits with 23 doubles, five triples, 12 home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 49 runs with 29 stolen bases.

He's slashing .267/.332/.443 on the season.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jul. 29 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 1 at Astros Jul. 28 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Diaz Stats

Yandy Diaz has recorded 104 hits with 20 doubles, 14 home runs and 42 walks. He has driven in 50 runs.

He has a slash line of .312/.395/.498 so far this year.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Astros Jul. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Astros Jul. 28 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 25 1-for-2 0 0 2 2 vs. Orioles Jul. 23 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 vs. Orioles Jul. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Brandon Bielak Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Bielak Stats

The Astros will send Brandon Bielak (5-5) to the mound for his 13th start this season.

He has started 12 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Bielak has nine starts of five or more innings this season in 12 chances. He averages 5.3 innings per outing.

In 13 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Bielak Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rangers Jul. 24 4.2 6 6 3 5 4 at Rockies Jul. 19 5.2 1 0 0 4 3 vs. Mariners Jul. 9 5.0 4 3 2 5 1 vs. Rockies Jul. 4 7.0 2 0 0 4 4 vs. Reds Jun. 17 4.2 5 5 4 3 3

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 112 hits with 25 doubles, 18 home runs, 51 walks and 69 RBI. He's also stolen 19 bases.

He's slashed .299/.380/.509 on the year.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Jul. 29 0-for-6 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jul. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 26 0-for-1 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 25 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 1 vs. Rangers Jul. 24 1-for-2 4 0 0 1 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 102 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 56 walks and 68 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .254/.347/.433 on the season.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Jul. 29 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 0 vs. Rays Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 26 2-for-3 1 1 3 5 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 25 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 24 3-for-5 2 0 0 4 0

