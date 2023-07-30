Tampa Bay Rays (63-44) will take on the Houston Astros (59-46) at Minute Maid Park on Sunday, July 30 at 2:10 PM ET. Currently stuck at 29 steals, Wander Franco will be looking to nab his 30th stolen base of the year.

The Astros are favored in this one, at -110, while the underdog Rays have -110 odds to play spoiler. The matchup's over/under is set at 9 runs.

Rays vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

2:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Brandon Bielak - HOU (5-5, 3.62 ERA) vs Zack Littell - TB (0-2, 5.11 ERA)

Rays vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Rays vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have been favored 68 times and won 40, or 58.8%, of those games.

The Astros have a record of 43-33 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter (56.6% winning percentage).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros have a 6-2 record from the eight games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Rays have been victorious in four, or 25%, of the 16 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rays have been victorious four times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rays have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +700 3rd 1st Win AL East +120 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.