Sunday's game that pits the Houston Astros (59-46) versus the Tampa Bay Rays (63-44) at Minute Maid Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Astros. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on July 30.

The probable pitchers are Brandon Bielak (5-5) for the Astros and Zack Littell (0-2) for the Rays.

Rays vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Rays vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Astros 5, Rays 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have been underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Rays' past 10 contests.

The Rays have been chosen as underdogs in 16 games this year and have walked away with the win four times (25%) in those games.

Tampa Bay has a win-loss record of 4-12 when favored by -110 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rays have a 52.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Tampa Bay scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (553 total, 5.2 per game).

Rays pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.82 ERA this year, fourth-best in baseball.

Rays Schedule