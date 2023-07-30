Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Astros - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Randy Arozarena -- with an on-base percentage of .225 in his past 10 games, 141 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Houston Astros, with Brandon Bielak on the mound, on July 30 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena has 10 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 51 walks while hitting .260.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 63rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 24th and he is 69th in slugging.
- Arozarena has picked up a hit in 58.8% of his 102 games this year, with multiple hits in 27.5% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 15.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Arozarena has driven home a run in 36 games this season (35.3%), including more than one RBI in 12.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..
- He has scored in 49 games this year (48.0%), including multiple runs in 12 games.
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|48
|.257
|AVG
|.263
|.376
|OBP
|.356
|.439
|SLG
|.436
|15
|XBH
|14
|9
|HR
|8
|35
|RBI
|27
|51/27
|K/BB
|53/24
|8
|SB
|4
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.81 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (125 total, 1.2 per game).
- Bielak (5-5) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 13th start of the season. He has a 3.62 ERA in 69 2/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.62, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .262 batting average against him.
