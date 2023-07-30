Luke Raley Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Astros - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Luke Raley (batting .185 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Bielak. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley has 18 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 21 walks while batting .269.
- In 57.3% of his games this season (47 of 82), Raley has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (23.2%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in 15.9% of his games in 2023 (13 of 82), and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Raley has an RBI in 26 of 82 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 32 times this year (39.0%), including 12 games with multiple runs (14.6%).
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|40
|.223
|AVG
|.307
|.336
|OBP
|.377
|.482
|SLG
|.584
|17
|XBH
|18
|5
|HR
|10
|14
|RBI
|25
|43/12
|K/BB
|43/9
|6
|SB
|5
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 3.81 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (125 total, 1.2 per game).
- Bielak gets the start for the Astros, his 13th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.62 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.62, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are batting .262 against him.
